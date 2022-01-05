Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is a no on President Biden's social spending plan.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it," Sen. Manchin said in December.

The people of West Virginia have the highest percentage of people with a disability under age 65, the second-lowest median household income and fourth-highest poverty rate in the country.

"This is our last chance to get some federal support to be innovative, and grow and give people an opportunity to provide for their families here," Josh Sword, president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO says. "And I hate that we're on the cusp of losing it."

Today, On Point: What West Virginians need, and what their senator is willing to support.

Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. (@kellakelWV)

Josh Sword, president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO. (@WestVirginiaAFL)

Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

JoAnna Vance, 32-year-old mother of three in West Virginia.

Listen: West Virginian Resident JoAnna Vance On How A Social Spending Plan Would Impact Her Life

Joanna Vance and her husband have lived in West Virginia their entire lives. So did their parents and grandparents. JoAnna is 32 and has three kids ages six, seven and 11. Vance and her husband both work, but it's not enough.

Below, she explains how a $750 monthly child tax credit they received last year made all the difference:

After years, finally, our finances have gotten better. I took the child tax credit in July, and I went and paid off all of our medical bills at the pediatrician's office. Because we don't get state assistance, and we don't have medical cards or anything like that. And especially with three kids, you have co-pays and deductibles with private insurance, and it gets expensive. In August, of course, it was school shoes and school clothes and school supplies.

In September, I took my child tax credit and we put four new tires onto one of our family vehicles. The tires were very dangerous. And that was the first time ever that we've been able to put four brand new tires on one of our vehicles. Usually we would get two used ones to put on the front two tires, and then two used ones to put on the back.

So many people have laughed at me about that. They're like, you've never been able to put new tires on your car. Well, it must be nice for you to have always been able to put four new tires on your car. I mean, we're not poor by no means. But we have three kids and a life, and we have to budget.