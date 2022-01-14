On Point
On Point
How redistricting is changing America's voting maps46:41
January 14, 2022
Attorney Waverly Harkins takes a cell phone photograph of the expanded view of newly proposed congressional boundaries between Hinds and Madison counties following a meeting of the Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Redistricting. The process of creating maps to determine who represents you at the state and federal level.

Across the country, nonpartisan and bipartisan commissions – some made up entirely of citizens – are redrawing state electoral maps ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The idea is to take politics out of redistricting. So how’s that going?

Today, On Point: From Virginia to Michigan, we hear how redistricting is changing America's voting maps.

Guests

Doug Spencer, associate professor of law at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Manager of All About Redistricting.

Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where his work focuses on redistricting, voting rights and elections. (@mcpli)

Also Featured

Marcus Simon, delegate for the 53rd district of Virginia. (@marcussimon)

Tenisha Yancey, Democratic member of the Michigan House of Representatives, serving Michigan’s 1st House District. (@repyancey)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Opinion: No, Republicans aren’t hammering Democrats in redistricting. They’re doing something worse." — "With redistricting now finished in just over half the states, a misleading narrative has emerged that the gerrymandering hasn’t been all that bad. By focusing on one narrow fact — that the overall distribution of seats between the parties might not change much — this story misses the full, much grimmer picture."

This program aired on January 14, 2022.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Senior News Correspondent
Kimberly Atkins was a senior news correspondent for WBUR, covering national political news from Washington, D.C., with a New England focus.

Jess Yarmosky Freelance Producer, On Point
Jess Yarmosky is a freelance producer for On Point.

