On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Radio//On Point

Making sense of the COVID strategy in America's schools47:19
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 19, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
An unidentified student is administered a test by a Wild Health nurse during a COVID-19 testing day at Brandeis Elementary School on August 17, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
An unidentified student is administered a test by a Wild Health nurse during a COVID-19 testing day at Brandeis Elementary School on August 17, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

As omicron surges, scenes of chaos at schools across the country:

"Everyone is just running around pulling their hair out most of the time, as these cases come up," teacher Katie Osgood said.

The Biden administration and some public health officials think testing is a big part of stopping the spread of omicron in schools.

But others say testing in schools may not be the best strategy.

Today, On Point: CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and other health experts join us to make sense of what's happening in America's schools.

Guests

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (@CDCDirector)

Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief of the division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@MonicaGandhi9)

Also Featured

Katie Osgood, Chicago Public Schools teacher. (@CTUSpecialEd)

Dr. David Rubin, primary care physician and director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. (@davidrubinmd)

Adan Meza, Chicago Public Schools teacher.

This program aired on January 19, 2022.

Related:

Jess Yarmosky Freelance Producer, On Point
Jess Yarmosky is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close