Once again, hospitals across the country are swamped by COVID. But omicron is not the whole story.

“COVID has put a huge strain on the hospital system, obviously it's an unprecedented crisis, but that's not the only thing going on here," Jonathan Cohn, senior national correspondent at HuffPost, says.

There are long-standing problems with the American health care system that set hospitals up to be overwhelmed just when the need is greatest.

“The American health care system is famously mixed up. It famously puts its priorities in the wrong places.”

So who’s to blame for that?

“You can pick out almost any group who's involved in health care and say, ‘Hey, something you've done has actually made it harder for us to deal with a situation like COVID.’”

Today, On Point: We hear what's really going on in America's hospitals.

Guests

Dr. Vivian Lee, president of health platforms at Verily Life Sciences, a digital health care company. Senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Author of "The Long Fix: Solving America's Health Care Crisis with Strategies that Work for Everyone.” (@DrVivianLee)

Also Featured

Dr. Laura Forman, chief of emergency medicine at Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Dr. Jeanne Noble, professor of emergency medicine at UCSF in San Francisco. (@JeanneNoble18)

From The Reading List

Vox: "The frustrating Covid-19 test reimbursement process is a microcosm of US health care" — "As of January 15, Americans with private insurance are able to submit their at-home testing bills to their insurer in order to get reimbursed."