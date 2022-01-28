After 27 years on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring.

“The Republicans have played a long game in naming quite young people to the court, and this vacancy now gives the Democrats a chance to play a tiny bit of the same long game," Yale Law's Linda Greenhouse says.

Democrats see an opportunity to make sure that Breyer’s seat on the bench is occupied by a jurist who shares their values.

But they may be disappointed by how much influence Breyer’s replacement will have.

“What we’re seeing now is the court injecting itself in these culture war issues where the court is taking for itself the ability to have the last word," Linda Greenhouse says. "And I think there’s going to be a lot of discomfort in the country as these issues play out.”

Today, On Point: Justice Breyer, his replacement and what that decision will mean for the Supreme Court.

Guests

Jill Dash, vice president for strategic engagement at the American Constitution Society. (@jilldash)

David Savage, Supreme Court reporter for the Los Angeles Times since 1986. (@DavidGSavage)

Also Featured

Linda Greenhouse, clinical lecturer in law and a senior research scholar in law at Yale Law School. Author of Justice on the Brink. (@GreenhouseLinda)

From The Reading List

Los Angeles Times: "Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer to retire, giving Biden his first appointment" — "Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the Supreme Court’s 83-year-old liberal pragmatist, plans to retire this year, clearing the way for President Biden to make his first appointment to the high court."