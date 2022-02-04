A simple word game has taken the internet by storm.

But now that the New York Times owns the game, can the wonder of Wordle last?

Today, On Point: What is it about Wordle? How did the simple game charm so many, and will the wonder last?

Guests

Jonathan Knight, general manager of games at the New York Times. (@jk00)

Ian Bogost, game designer and director of the film and media studies program at Washington University in St. Louis. (@ibogost)

Katy Pearce, associate professor in the department of communication at the University of Washington. (@katypearce)

Also Featured

Penny Pexman, professor of psychology at the University of Calgary. (@PennyPexman)

From The Reading List

The Daily Beast: "Are Puzzles Like Wordle and Scrabble Good for Your Brain?" — "In recent weeks, a web-based word puzzle called Wordle has become a popular daily distraction. Suddenly, millions of people are focused on their vocabulary of five-letter words and are newly aware of concepts like letter frequency and letter position as they strategize about the best opening words and faster solutions."

Interview Highlights: The Psychology Of Wordle with Professor Penny Pexman

Penny Pexman is a professor of psychology at the University of Calgary. She studies language, and how it's understood and acquired. And she, like millions around the world, is a devoted Wordle player.

PENNY PEXMAN: I'm excited that words are having a moment, like as a language researcher, I feel like this is great.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: And she told us that there's a specific reason why so many people are drawn to word games.

PEXMAN: Word games are captivating because they allow you to feel like you get this little moment of play, right? So it's tapping into something that's pretty readily accessible in your mind, thinking strategically and getting to engage in some complex cognition, which for many people is quite pleasurable.

CHAKRABARTI: And here's the interesting thing. Pexman's previous research focused on a specific subset of word gamers, professional Scrabble players.

PEXMAN: I'm interested in how language is processed in the brain in general and heard about competitive Scrabble, which is a little bit different than the Scrabble you might play at your kitchen table with your grandmother. Unless your grandmother could be a very good Scrabble player. But competitive Scrabble players devote a lot of time and energy to practicing Scrabble, so they would engage in multiple games a week. They practice word lists. They memorize word lists so that they can have a bigger repertoire of potential plays. There's a tournament circuit, there's international rankings. So these people are devoting a huge amount of time and effort to their word knowledge. And the question that I found really interesting was, how is that changing their brain?