The consequences of the friendship gap47:34
February 23, 2022
Three high school friends meet for the first time since school was cancelled six weeks ago on May 2, 2020 in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
The percentage of people who say they don’t have a single close friend has quadrupled in the past 30 years, according to the Survey Center on American Life.

Nearly half of those surveyed say they've lost touch with friends over the past year, while one in ten reported having lost touch with most of their friends.

So what's driving the American friendship gap?

Today, On Point: What having fewer friends could mean for the health of our nation.

Guests

Jennifer Senior, staff writer at The Atlantic. Author of the article It's Your Friends Who Break Your Heart. (@JenSeniorNY)

Dr. Marisa Franco, psychologist and friendship expert. (@DrMarisaGFranco)

Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, co-authors of the book Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close. Co-hosts of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend. (@callyrgf)

Listen: In 'Big Friendship,' Best Friends Share How To Stay Close For The Long Haul

This program aired on February 23, 2022.

