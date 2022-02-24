Life in public service can be challenging.

And, you may also be the target of threats and personal attacks.

That’s having an impact on who goes into the public sector — and who stays there.

Today, On Point: Is political vitriol driving people out of public service? And what can we do about it?

Guests

Marico Sayoc, town councilmember in Los Gatos, CA. She served as mayor from 2016 to 2017 and again from 2020 to 2021.

Matt Ford, staff writer at the New Republic. (@fordm)

Meredith McGehee, expert on Congress and ethics in politics. (@McGeheeStrat)

Also Featured

Amy Peele, former city councilmember in Novato, CA.

From The Reading List

Los Angeles Times: "Editorial: The vitriol in politics is driving good people out of public service" — "Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin seemed to have a lot going for him as he prepared for a reelection campaign for his Westside district. A mean-spirited recall effort had sputtered and failed. Bonin, who was first elected in 2013, won his last reelection with 71% of the vote."