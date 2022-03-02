On Point
5 key takeaways from Biden's first State of the Union address26:42
March 02, 2022
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., applaud. (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP)
President Biden's first State of the Union address covered everything from war in Ukraine, to COVID, to inflation.

In a podcast special, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty shares 5 key takeaways from Biden’s big speech.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)

This segment aired on March 2, 2022.

Politics

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Jack Beatty Twitter Cognoscenti contributor
Jack Beatty is On Point's news analyst.

