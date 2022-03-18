CHAKRABARTI: Russia attacked Ukraine seven days later on February 24th. The Chinese government insists it had no prior knowledge of the invasion. Quote, ‘Assertions that China knew about, acquiesced to, or tacitly supported this war are pure disinformation,’ wrote Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the United States in the Washington Post . ‘Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it.’

ANTONY BLINKEN [Tape]: Russia has amassed more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine's borders. Our information indicates clearly that these forces, including ground troops, aircraft, ships, are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days.

CHAKRABARTI: Xi and Putin declared their two countries had a partnership with quote 'no limits.' That meeting took place on February 4th. At the same time, the Biden administration had been warning the world that Russia was about to invade Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated that warning at the United Nations Security Council on February 17th.

XI JINPING [Tape]: I'm glad to hold the first in-person meeting with President Putin in more than two years ... We believe this new spring meeting will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations.

“Beijing feels very uneasy. Beijing feels that it's hard to predict how this war would fundamentally shift and transform not only European but international geopolitical landscape," Zhao says.

“Beijing was shocked by how poorly the Russian troops performed on the battlefield and was shocked by the very strong resistance from Ukraine and the very strong support from the rest of international community," Tong Zhao, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment’s Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, says.

Does Xi Jinping still value the Beijing-Moscow relationship as one without limits? Well, Washington has been warning China to put hard limits on its support of Russia. On Sunday, national security advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart in a seven-hour-long meeting in Rome. Later that day, Sullivan said on CNN:

JAKE SULLIVAN [Tape]: I'm not going to sit here publicly and brandish threats, but what I will tell you is that we are communicating directly, privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions, evasion efforts or support to Russia to back fill them. We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions, from any country, anywhere in the world.

CHAKRABARTI: On Monday, U.S. intelligence officials told NATO and several Asian countries that China is willing to send military and economic aid to Russia. Hu Xijin, a commentator close to the Chinese government slammed Washington in a video distributed by the state sponsored English language news outlet Global Times.

Hu Xijin [Tape]: Washington is too arrogant. Russia does not need to ask China to provide substantial military assistance for the limited scale war in Ukraine. Moreover, and China is not obligated to promise now to export arms to Russia.

CHAKRABARTI: And this morning today, President Joe Biden and President Xi spoke by phone. This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. Understanding China's position at this moment means understanding opinions and views within the massive global economic power. It means understanding China's recent votes and abstentions in global diplomatic bodies, and it means understanding what President Xi believes is in China's best interests. In combination, those factors mean that whatever China decides to do regarding the war in Ukraine at this moment will have worldwide implications for years to come.

So we're going to try to begin to understand those implications. And joining me first from Beijing is Tong Zhao. He's a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment's Center for Global Policy, where he researches China's strategic security issues. Tong Zhao, welcome back to the show.

TONG ZHAO: Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: Also with us from New Haven, Connecticut, is Yangyang Cheng. She is a fellow and research scholar at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center, a frequent columnist as well on U.S.-China relations. Yangyang, welcome back to you as well.

YANGYANG CHENG: Thanks so much.

CHAKRABARTI: So, Tong Zhao, let me start with you. At this moment, what do you think is at the top of mind for President Xi in terms of how he sees what's going on in Ukraine?

ZHAO: Well, first, I think Mr. Xi didn't predict this war. And he was shocked and he was still taking time to process and evaluate what is going on and what has potential implications for China. But I think as he watches the war unfolding, he becomes increasingly anxious about how the Western countries can work together to strangle Russia. You know, I think he's understanding about the nature of the war. It's the Western countries, the U.S. Information warfare, illegal economic sanctions, to punish Russia, who only sought to defend its so-called legitimate interests.

I think so, therefore, he would become more worried that if Russia is defeated, then that would embolden Western countries. And it would encourage them to apply the same kinds of pressure on China if there is a future confrontation between China and the West. So I think that is very much driving his thinking. But of course, on the other hand, he understands China's also under growing international pressure. China has to protect its own economic interests, not to be dragged by Russia into a confrontation with the West at this moment. So he's certainly walking a very fine line here.

CHAKRABARTI: You mentioned what Xi might think if Russia is defeated, but the other end of their spectrum, is if Russia succeeds in Ukraine. Does that not also pose a particular challenge for China? Because that will guarantee a further hardening of the European stance against Russia, of America's stance. It will essentially further consolidate Western attitudes and actions, which could then be negative on China.

ZHAO: Well, I think the reason many Chinese people, including experts, seem to want to see Russia succeed is, you know, firstly they think, you know, China basically may have the same need to take some actions in the future, especially maybe against Taiwan. So if Russia can succeed, that gives the hope that China can repeat similar military success. That means Western countries fundamentally doesn't have the capacity and resolve to prevent countries like China and Russia to achieve their national interests. So that's, I think, where they are coming from, increasingly convinced that Western countries are inherently hegemonic and especially the case against to China.

They are becoming more desperate to contain China's rise as China's growth continues to challenge the western countries predominance in international systems. So it is only a matter of time that this confrontation between China and West will come about. So they see this as something that is very likely to happen anyway. So the only thing that really matters is, can China succeed? Can Western countries be discouraged from applying the same type of pressure on China if push comes to shove?

CHAKRABARTI: OK. Yangyang, I appreciate you listening there along with me. So many questions here. I wonder if I might first ask you, I'm still quite taken aback by China's insistence that it had no idea that Russia would indeed invade Ukraine. Do you believe that?

CHENG: This is really difficult. Really great question. And I think ‘no idea’ is a complicated term, right? We know that the U.S. and its allies have gathered a lot of really credible and turned out to be true intelligence. And it would be farfetched to think that the Chinese side doing so much intelligence gathering on its own had zero idea about truth, mobilizations and other types of movements that were in the build up to the war. On the other hand, I also think ... this invasion has put Beijing in a very difficult position, and there are a lot of conflicting interests on Beijing's side as well. So to think that Beijing knew this invasion was going to happen or reading that as some kind of tacit approval towards Russia's actions would also be wrong.

CHAKRABARTI: The reason why I ask is because we're hearing now that the Chinese government feels surprised, rather deeply surprised, at not only Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. I mean, it would have been an entirely different story, right? China's position at the moment, if Russia had indeed just steamrolled over Ukraine in in 48 or 72 hours. That has not happened. We're beyond week three now. But also that the Chinese government is rather surprised, if that's the right word, by the consolidation of support by western nations for Ukraine. It seems to me that there's some kind of fundamental misread that the Chinese government is having about major parts of the rest of the world right now.

CHENG: Hmm. So I think this is again, I don't know whether it's a misread because war is a dynamic situation and no one could predict how it develops. I think it is more just a development of conflicting interests. On one hand, I think China and Russia historically have had a very complicated relationship. In imperial era, there were many wars throughout into the 20th century, and the Sino-Soviet split was a major turning point in the whole dynamic of the Cold War. So it's not as if the two countries are somehow best friends. And a militant aggressive Russia on China's borders, it's not something that Beijing would desire.

So, this is an important context as well. And if we actually read like, say, the other statement from February 4th between Xi Jinping and Putin, the joint statement. And if we look at the statements coming from the Chinese official channels since the invasion started, it's not so much as pro-Russia or anti-Ukraine. It's more resolutely critical of the U.S. and of NATO and of the West. And so we should look at this issue as not isolated as in Beijing or Moscow, but in a complicated geopolitical context.

CHAKRABARTI: That is so vitally important and is exactly why we want to have this conversation this hour. Standby for just a moment. We are talking about China's position right now regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the worldwide implications for years to come in what China decides to do now.

