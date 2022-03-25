The world's great whales.

Scientists have finally mapped what they call 'whale superhighways.'

Oceanic migratory routes that are essential to whale survival, and corridors of major human disruption.

"There are very few things that don't have a negative impact on," Ari Friedlaender, a professor of ocean sciences, says. "When we think about conserving whales, we don't think about changing the whale's behavior. What we need to do is modify [what] people do."

Today, On Point: Protecting whale superhighways.

Guest

Ari Friedlaender, professor of ocean sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Co-author of the Protecting Blue Corridors report.

Also Featured

Kerri Seger, bioaccoustican at Applied Ocean Sciences. (@kiwi_zk)

Michael J. Moore, veterinary scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Author of We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility.

During the segment with Kerri Seger, we heard a lot of different underwater sounds.

Sound of hydrophone placement was supported by the Columbian SCUBA company Kákiri Estación de Buceo. The underwater sounds of humpback whales and boats was collected in collaboration with the PHySIColombia project.