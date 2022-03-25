On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Protecting whale superhighways47:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 25, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
A photograph taken on May 4, 2021 shows a young grey whale, called Wally, swimming in the Mediterranean sea, off the coast of Sete, southern France. (RENAUD DUPUY DE LA GRANDRIVE/AFP via Getty Images)
A photograph taken on May 4, 2021 shows a young grey whale, called Wally, swimming in the Mediterranean sea, off the coast of Sete, southern France. (RENAUD DUPUY DE LA GRANDRIVE/AFP via Getty Images)

The world's great whales.

Scientists have finally mapped what they call 'whale superhighways.'

Oceanic migratory routes that are essential to whale survival, and corridors of major human disruption.

"There are very few things that don't have a negative impact on," Ari Friedlaender, a professor of ocean sciences, says. "When we think about conserving whales, we don't think about changing the whale's behavior. What we need to do is modify [what] people do."

Today, On Point: Protecting whale superhighways.

Guest

Ari Friedlaender, professor of ocean sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Co-author of the Protecting Blue Corridors report.

Also Featured

Kerri Seger, bioaccoustican at Applied Ocean Sciences. (@kiwi_zk)

Michael J. Moore, veterinary scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Author of We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility.

During the segment with Kerri Seger, we heard a lot of different underwater sounds.

Sound of hydrophone placement was supported by the Columbian SCUBA company  Kákiri Estación de BuceoThe underwater sounds of humpback whales and boats was collected in collaboration with the PHySIColombia project.

This program aired on March 25, 2022.

Related:

Hilary McQuilkin Producer, On Point
Hilary McQuilkin is a producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close