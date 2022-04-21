For decades, Georgia politics was as red as the clay the state is built on.

For Democrats, there haven’t been many big wins.

“What's happened to us over the course of time is on election night, your heart breaks, you kind of have this feeling of hopelessness and then several months go by and then you have resolved to go back at it," Adrienne White, vice chair of candidate recruitment for the Georgia Democrats, says.

"It's kind of like a drug where you try to quit, but you just can't.”

Over the past four years that work has paid off. Georgia, once solid red, is looking more purple than ever.

"Georgia is an early bellwether as to which direction things are going," Geoff Duncan, lieutenant governor of Georgia, says.

And Republicans have been scrambling to react.

"We watched what happens when you hyper-focused on the wrong things like telling Republicans not to show up and vote like Donald Trump told Republicans not to show up and vote. We lost two us Senate seats that genuinely should've been layups," Duncan adds.

Today, On Point: We have the inside story of that blue shift from Greg Bluestein, the political reporter who covered it up close.

Guests

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Author of the new book Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power. (@bluestein)

Also Featured

Adrienne White, vice chair of candidate recruitment for the Georgia Democrats.

Geoff Duncan, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Author of GOP 2.0. (@GeoffDuncanGA)