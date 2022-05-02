On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

The federal government's role in causing and fixing the student debt crisis47:21
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 02, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
FILE - People walk on the campus at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. A new federal report finds that record-keeping failures by the Education Department may have left thousands of Americans stuck with student debt that should have been forgiven. A study released Wednesday, April 20, 20220, by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of income-driven repayment plans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - People walk on the campus at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. A new federal report finds that record-keeping failures by the Education Department may have left thousands of Americans stuck with student debt that should have been forgiven. A study released Wednesday, April 20, 20220, by the Government Accountability Office revealed flaws in the management of income-driven repayment plans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

President Biden is toying with the idea of student loan forgiveness.

Loan forgiveness is politically popular in some corners. But it's also an action that does nothing to solve the actual problem of why student debt is so high to begin with.

"Colleges can set the price, knowing that the government is just going to give their customers, the student, a blank check to pay for that price," the Wall Street Journal's Josh Mitchell says.

"And so not only is there no incentive under this current system for colleges to keep the prices in check, there's actually every incentive for them to raise the prices."

Today, On Point: Beyond loan forgiveness. The federal government's role in causing and fixing the problem of high student loan debt.

Guests

Josh Mitchell, Wall Street Journal reporter, covering the U.S. economy. Author of The Debt Trap. (@JMitchellWSJ)

Beth Akers, economist studying higher education and labor markets. Senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Author of Making College Pay: An Economist Explains How to Make a Smart Bet on Higher Education. (@DrBethAkers)

Also Featured

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Democratic representative for Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District. (@AyannaPressley)

Related Reading

Wall Street Journal: "The Long Road To the Student Debt Crisis" — "The U.S. student loan system is broken. How broken?"

Manhattan Institute: "Ideas for the New Administration: Higher Education" — "Higher education took center stage during the Democratic presidential primaries, and congressional leaders in the party are calling for universal student loan forgiveness and tuition-free public college."

This program aired on May 2, 2022.

Related:

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close