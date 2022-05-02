President Biden is toying with the idea of student loan forgiveness.

Loan forgiveness is politically popular in some corners. But it's also an action that does nothing to solve the actual problem of why student debt is so high to begin with.

"Colleges can set the price, knowing that the government is just going to give their customers, the student, a blank check to pay for that price," the Wall Street Journal's Josh Mitchell says.

"And so not only is there no incentive under this current system for colleges to keep the prices in check, there's actually every incentive for them to raise the prices."

Today, On Point: Beyond loan forgiveness. The federal government's role in causing and fixing the problem of high student loan debt.

Guests

Josh Mitchell, Wall Street Journal reporter, covering the U.S. economy. Author of The Debt Trap. (@JMitchellWSJ)

Beth Akers, economist studying higher education and labor markets. Senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Author of Making College Pay: An Economist Explains How to Make a Smart Bet on Higher Education. (@DrBethAkers)

Also Featured

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Democratic representative for Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District. (@AyannaPressley)

Related Reading

Wall Street Journal: "The Long Road To the Student Debt Crisis" — "The U.S. student loan system is broken. How broken?"

Manhattan Institute: "Ideas for the New Administration: Higher Education" — "Higher education took center stage during the Democratic presidential primaries, and congressional leaders in the party are calling for universal student loan forgiveness and tuition-free public college."