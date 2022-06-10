ROSENTHAL: Well, it's scrambling to keep up with the explosion of algorithms. And the problem I see is that the explosion is great. It's mostly driven by startups, venture capital, looking for profit. And with a lot of promises, but very little question about, How is this going to be used? So what the FDA does and what companies try to do is just get their stuff approved by the FDA, so they can get it out into the market. And then how it's used in the market is all over the place. And AI has enormous potential, but enormous potential for misuse, and poor use and to substitute for good health care.

CHAKRABARTI: So let's get right to it. Do you think, Dr. Rosenthal, that the FDA, as it is now, can effectively regulate artificial intelligence algorithms in health care?

For now, the task of creating those guardrails falls to the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal is editor in chief at Kaiser Health News. Dr. Rosenthal, welcome back to On Point.

Doctors, scientists, programmers, advocates they all talk to us about the important need to, quote, mitigate the risks, to create comprehensive standards for evaluating if AI tools are even doing what they claim to do, to avoid what could easily go wrong. In short, to regulate and put up guardrails on how AI is used in health care.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Episode three: The regulators. Over the four months and dozens of interviews that went into this series, one thing became clear, because just about everyone said it to us. Artificial intelligence has enormous potential to improve health care, if a lot of things don't go enormously wrong.

“We're starting to learn how to regulate this space. ... I don't know that it's particularly robust yet," Dr. Kedar Mate says. "But we need to learn how to regulate the space.”

“Artificial intelligence can have a significant positive impact on public health ," The FDA's Dr. Matthew Diamond says. "But it's important to remember that, like any tools, AI enabled devices need to be developed and used appropriately.”

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So that explosion in the use and potential of health care, FDA is really aware of just that simple fact. We spoke with Dr. Matthew Diamond, who's the chief medical officer of the Digital Health Center of Excellence at FDA. And we're going to hear quite a few clips from my interview with him over the course of today's program. We spoke with him late last month, and he talked about a significant challenge for the FDA in regulating AI.

DR. MATTHEW DIAMOND: It's important to appreciate that the current regulatory framework that we have right now for medical devices was designed for more of a hardware based world. So we're seeing a rapid growth of AI enabled products, and we have taken an approach to explore what an ideal regulatory paradigm would look like to be in sync with the natural lifecycle of medical device software in general. And as you mentioned, AI specifically.

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Rosenthal, I mean, just to bring it down to a very basic level, FDA regulates drugs and devices. The regulatory schemes for both are different because drugs are different than devices. It seems as if FDA is going down the track of seeing software as a device, but do you think it has the expertise in place to even do that effectively?

ROSENTHAL: Well, it's not what it was set up to do. Remember when the FDA started regulating devices, it was for things like tongue depressors, you know, and then it moved on to defibrillators and things like that. But, you know, the software expertise is out there in techland and in tech believers. And so it's very hard to regulate.

And much of the AI stuff that's getting approved is approved through something called the 510(k) pathway, which means you just have to show that the device, in this case an AI program or an AI enabled device, is similar to something that's already on the market. And so you get a kind of copycat approval.

And what is similar, one that wasn't AI enabled. In some cases, that appears to be the track. And then what they ask for subsequently is real world evidence that it's working. The FDA has not been good historically in drugs or devices at following up and demanding the real world evidence from companies. And frankly, companies, once they have something out there in the market, they don't really want evidence that maybe it doesn't work as well as they thought originally. So they're not very good at making the effort to collect it, because it's costly.

CHAKRABARTI: You know, from my layperson's perspective here, one of the biggest challenges that I see is that the world of software development, outside of health care, is a world where for a lot of good reasons — What's the phrase that came out of Silicon Valley? Perpetual beta. It's like the software is continuously being developed as it's in the market. Right? We're all using software that gets literally updated every day. How many times I have to do that on my phone? I can't tell you.

But in health care, it's very, very different. The risks of that constant development, there can be considerable. Because you're talking about the care of patients here. Do you have a sense that the FDA has a framework in mind or any experience with that kind of paradigm where it's not just, you know, a tool that they have to give preclearance for, and then the machine gets updated two years later and then they give clearance for that too? It seems like a completely different world.

ROSENTHAL: Yes, it is. And they announced last September a kind of framework for looking at these kind of things and asked for comment. And when you look at the comments, they're mostly from companies developing these AI programs who kind of want the oversight minimized. It was a little bit like, trust us, make it easy to update. And you know, I can tell you, for example, on my car, which automatically updates its software. Each time it updates, I can't find the windshield wipers. You know, that's not good.

So there's tremendous potential for good in AI, but also tremendous potential for confusion. And I think another issue is often the goals of some of these new AI products is to, quote-unquote, make health care cheaper. So, for example, one recent product is an AI enabled echocardiogram. So you don't need a doctor to do it. You could have a nurse or a lay person to do it. Well, I'm sorry, there are enough cardiologists in the United States that everyone should be able to get a cardiologist doing their echocardiogram.

We just have a very dysfunctional health care system where that's not the case. So, you know, AI may deliver good health care, but not quite as good as a physician in some cases. In other cases, it claims to do better. You know, it can detect polyps on a colonoscopy better than a physician. But I guess the question is, are the things that it's detecting clinically significant or just things? And so these questions are so fraught. So, you know, I'm all in for a hybrid approach that combines a real person and AI. But so many times the claims are this is going to replace a person. And I think that's not good.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, that's actually going to be one of the centers of our focus for us in our fourth and final episode in this series. But you know, the thing about AI and health care and regulation that seem, it seems to me, to be the perfect distillation of a constant challenge that regulators have. Technology is always going to outpace what the current regulatory framework is, that that doesn't seem to me to be a terrible thing.

That's just what it is. But in health care, you don't really want the gap to be too big. Because in that gap, what we have are the lives of patients. And, you know, we've spoken to people. Glenn Cohen at Harvard Law School was with us last week and he said he sees a problem in that the vast majority of algorithms to potentially use in health care, FDA wouldn't even ever see them.

Because they would be the kinds of things that hospitals could just implement without FDA approval. And he talked with us about that FDA just isn't set up to be a software first kind of regulator. Now, Dr. Matthew Diamond at FDA, when we talked to him, he actually acknowledged that. And here's what he said.

DR. MATTHEW DIAMOND: What we have found is that we can't move to a really more modern regulatory framework, one that would truly be fit for purpose for modern day software technologies, without changes in federal law. You know, there is an increasing realization that if this is not addressed, there will be some critical regulatory hurdles in the digital health space in the years to come.

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Rosenthal, we have about 30 seconds before our first break, but just your quick response to that?

ROSENTHAL: Well, I think there is a big expertise divide. You know, the people who develop these software algorithms tend to be tech people and not in medicine. And the FDA doesn't have these tech people on board because the money is all in the industry, not in the regulatory space.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, when we come back, we're going to talk a little bit more about the guidelines or the beginnings of guidelines that the FDA has put out. And how really what's needed more deeply here is maybe a different kind of mindset, a new regulatory approach when it comes to AI and health care. What would that mindset need to include?

