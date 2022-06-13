Phones. TVs. Computers.

The average American spends 90% of their time indoors. The same inside Distractions have become an everyday part of children’s lives.

But outside, how can we help kids see the forest beyond the screens?

“I want my kids to know that they’re at an eye-to-eye level with nature. They are not terribly removed from it," author Steven Rinella says. "They’re a component of it. Their actions have impact on it. And they have to have a relationship where it’s an interactive, hands-on, very responsible relationship.”

Today, On Point: Raising Outdoor Kids in an Inside World. From the biggest cities to the wildest corners of the country, how to get your kids radically engaged with nature.

Guests

Steven Rinella, host of the Netflix series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast. Author of several books dealing with wildlife, hunting, fishing and game cooking. His latest book is Outdoor Kids in an Inside World. (@stevenrinella)

Also Featured

Mariana Brussoni, director of the Human Early Learning Partnership and an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia. (@mbrussoni)

Heather Butts, co-founder and executive director of H.E.A.L.T.H. for Youths. Assistant professor at Long Island University. Lecturer at Columbia University School of Public Health and St. John's University School of Law.