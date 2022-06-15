Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert with her version of a creed held by leaders of the gun rights movement for decades.

"Liberty can be messy. Liberty is worth fighting for, it's worth getting some dings in your frame over," she said. "But we always come out victorious. We always win this battle against tyrants."

For decades, the NRA has said that America's astronomical rate of gun violence is "the price we pay for freedom." But at what cost?

Today, On Point: We'll look at the NRA's creed, and how it may be the most powerful force in the American debate about guns.

Guests

Frank Smyth, investigative journalist and author of The NRA: The Unauthorized History. (@SmythFrank)

Pat McCrory, former Republican Governor of North Carolina. (@PatMcCroryNC)