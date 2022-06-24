The January 6th select committee is continuing to pick apart the events and forces that led up to the attack on the Capitol.

Officials from across the country have testified about the pressure campaign by then President Trump and his confidantes.

Today, On Point: After weeks two of hearings, what have we learned about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election?

Guests

Andrea Bernstein, co-host of Will Be Wild, a podcast about the forces that led to the January 6th insurrection. Previously co-hosted Trump Inc., a podcast about President Trump’s business dealings. (@AndreaBNYC)

Ilya Marritz, co-host of Will Be Wild, and former co-host of Trump Inc. (@ilyamarritz)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)