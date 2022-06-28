On Point
On Point
In 'An Immense World,' Journalist Ed Yong helps us perceive the world the way animals do47:07
June 28, 2022
A Bornean orangutan called Suli holds its newborn baby at their enclosure at the Bioparc zoological park in Fuengirola on August 12, 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
While you read these words, countless treehopper insects on a branch somewhere in the Panamanian rainforest are listening to one another.

They can’t hear us, and — normally — we can’t hear them.

We both inhabit the same physical world, but our sensory worlds could not be more different.

As Marcel Proust put it:

The only true voyage would be not to visit strange lands, but to possess other eyes. To see the hundred universes that each of them sees.

Today, On Point: That is the voyage science writer Ed Yong hopes to take us on in his new book, An Immense World.

Guest

Ed Yong, staff science writer at The Atlantic, where he won the 2021 Pulitzer in explanatory reporting for his work on the COVID-19 pandemic. Author of An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us. (@edyong209)

Professor Rex Cocroft, professor of biology at the University of Missouri.

Related Reading

New York Times: "How Animals See Themselves" — "Spectacle floods into my eyes whenever I watch a wildlife documentary. A vortex of small fish is gradually picked off by waves of oceanic predators. Snakes chase after marine iguanas. Giraffes clash at sunset."

This program aired on June 28, 2022.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

