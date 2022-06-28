While you read these words, countless treehopper insects on a branch somewhere in the Panamanian rainforest are listening to one another.

They can’t hear us, and — normally — we can’t hear them.

We both inhabit the same physical world, but our sensory worlds could not be more different.

As Marcel Proust put it:

The only true voyage would be not to visit strange lands, but to possess other eyes. To see the hundred universes that each of them sees.

Today, On Point: That is the voyage science writer Ed Yong hopes to take us on in his new book, An Immense World.

Guest

Ed Yong, staff science writer at The Atlantic, where he won the 2021 Pulitzer in explanatory reporting for his work on the COVID-19 pandemic. Author of An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us. (@edyong209)

Professor Rex Cocroft, professor of biology at the University of Missouri.

