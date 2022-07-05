On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

How the Supreme Court's EPA ruling will shape government power47:27
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 05, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
A plume of steam billows from the coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
A plume of steam billows from the coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

Should judges defer to federal agencies when it comes to how those agencies enact policy?

In a major case involving the EPA, the Supreme Court agreed and issued a landmark ruling severely limiting the EPA's ability to regulate carbon emissions.

Critics believe the Court's ruling reaches far beyond one agency's plans to address climate change.

The ruling could end up limiting the capacities of every single federal agency.

Today, On Point: The Supreme Court limits government, and grows its own power.

Guests

Christine Todd Whitman, Former Governor of New Jersey. Former Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. President, Whitman Strategy Group. (@GovCTW)

Lisa Graves, executive director of the progressive watchdog group True North Research. Former senior Justice Department official. (@thelisagraves)

Paul DeCamp, former administrator and senior policy advisor at the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division in the George W. Bush administration. He’s currently a member of the law firm Epstein Becker & Green. (@PaulDeCamp)

Christopher Wright, former general counsel at the FCC in the Clinton Administration. He served in the Solicitor General’s Office in the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations. Today, he is a partner at the law firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis.

This program aired on July 5, 2022.

Related:

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close