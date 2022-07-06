On Point
Pilot shortages have caused thousands of delays and cancellations. Can air travel ever improve?47:35
July 06, 2022
Travelers walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on July 2, 2022. - US airlines are bracing customers for what will probably be a bumpy Fourth of July holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand that probably exceeds its current capacity. Flight delays and cancellations created a difficult start for many travelers leaving town for the holiday. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Delays. Cancellations. Passengers stuck in the wrong city, bags stuck wherever they were dropped.

A pilot shortage exacerbated by pandemic staff cuts and a mandatory retirement age has led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations. After a $50-plus billion bailout during the pandemic, why does airline service seem even worse?

Today, On Point: Can we expect air travel to improve?

Guests

William J. McGee, senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project. Served as the lone consumer advocate on Transportation Secretary Raymond LaHood’s Future of Aviation Advisory Committee. Author of Attention All Passengers: The Airlines' Dangerous Descent and How to Reclaim Our Skies. (@WilliamJMcGee)

Also Featured

Sen. Ed Markey, U.S. senator for Massachusetts. Chair of the Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate and Nuclear Safety; and the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy. (@SenMarkey)

Sec. Peter Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. (@PeteButtigieg)

Mike Richards, commercial airline pilot.

This program aired on July 6, 2022.

