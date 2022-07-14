On Point
On Point
How 'normal' Republican staffers paved the road to Trump47:10
July 14, 2022
A video of former President Donald Trump from his Jan. 6 Rose Garden statement is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP)
For years, Tim Miller was a run-of-the-mill Republican operative.

Then, Trump got to the top of the GOP, and Miller walked away. But he doesn't want kudos.

Instead, his new book begins with a damning phrase: “America never would have gotten into this mess if it weren’t for me and my friends.”

Today, On Point: How — and why — “normal” Republican staffers paved the road to Trump.

Guests

Tim Miller, The Bulwark's writer-at-large. Author of Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell. (@Timodc)

Sarah Isgur, staff writer at The Dispatch. Former director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Justice Department from 2017-2018. (@whignewtons)

Related Reading

Bulwark: "Jan. 6th and ‘Why We Did It’" — "The political world is just starting to digest the big Supreme Court news that will dominate the headlines for the next few days."

Washington Post: "We in the ‘shallow state’ thought we could help. Instead, we obscured the reality of a Trump presidency" — "Last month, President Trump lost his bid for reelection. Hundreds of his appointees will soon be leaving the government, including some who didn’t vote for him in 2016 or 2020."

This program aired on July 14, 2022.

Related:

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

