Monkeypox is spreading across the country.

More than 4,600 cases reported as of July 27th in the U.S. That's a 50% increase in two days.

COVID was supposed to be a wake up call for American public health.

So how did this happen?

"We made a lot of the same mistakes that we've made with COVID with this," Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS' Face the Nation.

Today, On Point: Why the spread of monkeypox should have been controlled, and wasn't.

Aaron Gettinger, reporter for the Hyde Park Herald, a local newspaper on the south side of Chicago. (@aarondgettinger)

Dr. Ali Khan, professor of epidemiology and dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Author of The Next Pandemic: On the Front Lines Against Humankind's Gravest Dangers. (@DrAliSKhan)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (@NIAIDNews)

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO’s technical lead on monkeypox. (@PeopleDocGeneva)

Dr. Andrew Jorgensen, chief medical officer at Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown, MA.