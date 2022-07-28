On Point
On Point
On Point
The COVID lessons we didn't learn for the monkeypox outbreak47:34
July 28, 2022
A man waits in line to recieve the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022, in New York City. - New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Monkeypox is spreading across the country.

More than 4,600 cases reported as of July 27th in the U.S. That's a 50% increase in two days.

COVID was supposed to be a wake up call for American public health.

So how did this happen?

"We made a lot of the same mistakes that we've made with COVID with this," Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS' Face the Nation.

Today, On Point: Why the spread of monkeypox should have been controlled, and wasn't.

Guests

Aaron Gettinger, reporter for the Hyde Park Herald, a local newspaper on the south side of Chicago. (@aarondgettinger)

Dr. Ali Khan, professor of epidemiology and dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Author of The Next Pandemic: On the Front Lines Against Humankind's Gravest Dangers. (@DrAliSKhan)

Also Featured

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (@NIAIDNews)

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO’s technical lead on monkeypox. (@PeopleDocGeneva)

Dr. Andrew Jorgensen, chief medical officer at Outer Cape Health Services in Provincetown, MA.

This program aired on July 28, 2022.

