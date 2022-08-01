You’ve seen the pharma ads saying depression may be caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain.

For years, that's what the public was led to believe about how antidepressants work.

That they corrected a serotonin imbalance in the brain. But a big, new study debunks that theory.

It's not that antidepressants don't work — for millions of people, they do. It's just that:

"Doctors don't know exactly how they work. Patients do want to know that there is an explanation out there," Daniel Carlat says. "And there are times when we do have to give them a shorthand explanation, even if it's not entirely accurate."

Today, On Point: Inside the new study changing how doctors view depression.

Guests

Daniel Carlat, chair of psychiatry at Melrose Wakefield hospital and publisher of the Carlat Psychiatry Report, part of the TuftsMedicine network. Author of Unhinged: The Trouble with Psychiatry. (@CarlatPsych)

Also Featured

Joanna Moncrieff, professor of psychiatry at University College, London. Co-author of a new metastudy confirming that the ‘serotonin theory’ of depression is wrong. (@joannamoncrieff)

Anne Harrington, professor of the history of science at Harvard University. Author of Mind Fixers: Psychiatry's Troubled Search for the Biology of Mental Illness.