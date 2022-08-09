On Point
On Point
On Point
Behind the government-backed effort to create a national EV charging network47:18
August 09, 2022
An electric vehicle charging station installed by the city of New Bedford, Massachusetts. (Courtesy Massachusetts Department Of Environmental Protection)
Most of the major car makers are moving toward an all electric future.

And better batteries mean EVs have a larger range than ever. But many drivers are still hesitant about making the switch.

The Biden Administration says it has a solution.

"A national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across America," the president said.

Today, On Point: A national EV charging network. Essential infrastructure, or boondoggle? We're looking for ideas on how to best put that money to use.

Guests

Samantha Houston, senior vehicles analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Clean Transportation program.

Alexander Laska, senior policy advisor for transportation at Third Way. (@AlexanderLaska)

Also Featured

Alec Watson, EV enthusiast. Creator of the Technology Connections YouTube Channel. (@techconnectify)

Jordan Achs, public relations specialist with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Related Reading

Third Way: "Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Will Jumpstart EV Charger Buildout" — "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) includes $5 billion in formula funds to help every state build out a network of EV chargers."

This program aired on August 9, 2022.

