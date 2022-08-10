China’s current military exercises around Taiwan are a demonstration of two things. An aggressive political posture. And, military might that's surprising even long-time China watchers.

"The 15 years I've been watching the Chinese military, 13 of those, they have said that they couldn't beat the United States. So it's only recently that we see Chinese discourse saying that they can possibly win," Oriana Skylar Mastro says.

In hypersonic weapons and AI, the Chinese military may outclass the United States.

"U.S. bases in Japan –absolutely, the Chinese can take these out," Oriana Skylar Mastro adds. "And the United States has no means of defending those bases."

Today, On Point: China's military might. Its size. Its technology. And whether Beijing would actually use it.

Guests

Oriana Skylar Mastro, center fellow at Stanford University’s Institute for International Studies. Non-resident senior fellow at American Enterprise Institute. Author of The Costs of Conversation: Obstacle to Peace Talks in Wartime. (@osmastro)

Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project. Senior fellow for Asian Security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.