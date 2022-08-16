Exercise. You know you probably should do it more. But who's got the time?

“Sometimes I could be at work 16, 18 hours, sometimes a full 24 hours. It all depends on what was on the agenda for that day," Flagumy Valcourt, officer with the NYPD’s intelligence bureau, says. "So that really made it hard to eat correct and dedicate time to work out.”

Now, a new study suggests that not to most people not work out enough — they should be exercising twice as much as previously recommended. Um, and how are we going to achieve that?

“For people that are getting started, the more pragmatic things are, incorporate it into your day wherever you can," Dr. Eddie Phillips says. It’s sort of a – get on a bike desk in my office because I have one; meet friends for a walk rather than just sitting down for coffee.”

Today, On Point: How to double your workout time.

Guests

NiCole Keith, physical activity researcher and kinesiology professor at Indiana University—Purdue University Indianapolis. (@nicolekeithphd)

Dr. Eddie Phillips, associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School. Co-host of the Food, We Need to Talk podcast.

Also Featured

Flagumy Valcourt, officer with the NYPD’s intelligence bureau.

