Vermont’s Patrick Leahy has served in the U.S. Senate for half a century.

"I never expected to see the arc of history that I’ve seen. Starting out as the junior-most member of the Senate, immediately post-Watergate, Republicans and Democrats trying to come together to put the country back together," Leahy says.

"Going from there to today and seeing a often dysfunctional, polarized Senate."

Now, this senior-most member of the Senate is wrapping up his last term in office and getting ready to retire.

"There are some pieces of legislation I wish I had pushed harder for, but I don't regret the opportunity to be there working with very good people, both Republicans and Democrats," he says. "And I don't regret my decision to retire. It's time to go home."

Today, On Point: Senator Patrick Leahy and the history he has lived through.

Guests

Senator Patrick Leahy, Democratic senator from Vermont. President pro tempore of the U.S. Senate. Author of The Road Taken. (@SenatorLeahy)

Book Excerpt

