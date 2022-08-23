On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy's life in American politics47:19
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 23, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) listens during the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense at the U.S. Capitol on May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) listens during the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense at the U.S. Capitol on May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades-Pool/Getty Images)

Vermont’s Patrick Leahy has served in the U.S. Senate for half a century.

"I never expected to see the arc of history that I’ve seen. Starting out as the junior-most member of the Senate, immediately post-Watergate, Republicans and Democrats trying to come together to put the country back together," Leahy says.

"Going from there to today and seeing a often dysfunctional, polarized Senate."

Now, this senior-most member of the Senate is wrapping up his last term in office and getting ready to retire.

"There are some pieces of legislation I wish I had pushed harder for, but I don't regret the opportunity to be there working with very good people, both Republicans and Democrats," he says. "And I don't regret my decision to retire. It's time to go home."

Today, On Point: Senator Patrick Leahy and the history he has lived through.

Guests

Senator Patrick Leahy, Democratic senator from Vermont. President pro tempore of the U.S. Senate. Author of The Road Taken. (@SenatorLeahy)

Book Excerpt

Intro from The Road Taken by Sen. Patrick Leahy. Reprinted with permission. All Rights Reserved.

This program aired on August 23, 2022.

Related:

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

More…

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close