Education reporter Anya Kamenetz on how the pandemic changed public education47:34
September 07, 2022
Third Grade students participate in the US National Anthem at Highland Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico on March 4, 2022. - In late January, amid staffing shortages due to COVID-19, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called in National Guard soldiers to fill the rolls of substitute teachers in order to avoid shutting down schools and making children return to remote learning. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)
The COVID-19 pandemic completely upended children’s lives as they knew it. What did they lose?

It’s been nearly two-and-a-half years, but Maya still remembers how on March 13, 2020, her son Jonah’s life completely changed.

“I’ll always remember the day that the shutdown happened because we were actually at his school," Maya, a mother, remembers.

"And we heard that this was Friday afternoon and we were not going to be going back to school that that next Monday. And I will always remember that night, because Jonah said to me as he was going to bed, 'I'm going to go crazy. I'm going to go crazy if I don't go to school.'”

Today, On Point: Maya is featured in education reporter Anya Kamenetz's new book. We'll talk with Kamenetz about how COVID changed children's lives in what she calls "The Stolen Year."

Guests

Anya Kamenetz, longtime education reporter. Author of many books, including The Stolen Year: How COVID Changed Children’s Lives, And Where We Go Now. (@anya1anya)

Also Featured

Maya, a mom in California's Bay Area.

This program aired on September 7, 2022.

Related:

