Inside Europe's energy crisis47:16
September 14, 2022
Traffic passes the mostly-dimmed German federal Chancellery in the evening on September 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Russia has cut off energy supplies to Europe.

It's causing a crisis. Household heating bills in the U.K. could triple. How long can Europe hold on?

Today, On Point: Europeans facing "energy poverty." Will it weaken their resolve to support Ukraine, or could it be the reckoning needed to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas?

Guests

Suriya Jayanti, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center
Former US diplomat, including a tour as energy chief at U.S. Embassy, Kyiv (2018-2020)

Tim McPhie, European Commission’s Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy. (@TimMcPhieEU)

Also Featured

Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium Research in London, U.K. (@chriscurtis94)

This program aired on September 14, 2022.

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

