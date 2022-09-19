This is On Point. I'm Meghna Chakrabarti. That was almost a year and a half ago, during a really tough time in the pandemic. My fellow condo owner and I hadn't seen each other in about a year, and to this day I still don't know why she was so angry, because we haven't really seen each other since. All I knew is that she did not trust me. Now you're going to ask, well, Meghna, why didn't you just ask her after things cooled off? You know, build bridges and stuff. Fair enough. But — and this doesn't say anything good about me — after that day, after being frivolously and unfairly accused of theft, I did not trust her either. Whatever bridge we had gotten burned down to the ground.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Have you stolen money from the association? She leaned in. Her face filled the Zoom box when she shouted again. Have you stolen money from us? I was shocked, confused, and did not know what to do. I'd done my very best to responsibly serve as trustee for our condo association, and there was no way I'd ever steal anything from anyone. And here was a fellow owner accusing me of criminality. Well, our condo manager stepped in and said, No, the trustees have run the association just fine. I wanted to add, is there any specific? Don't talk! She shouted at me. I don't believe anything you say. Silence. The condo manager tried again. All our correspondence and all the association's finances are available for any owner to read on the portal, he said. I will, she said, and then snapped off her Zoom camera so angrily I could hear her finger smashing against the computer. It made me flinch. And it still does.

Today, On Point: We're launching our special series 'Essential trust: What trust is, why it's important, and what happens when its lost.'

"First they were afraid. Then they became belligerent. And then when I wouldn't go away, ‘Well, I guess she's okay.’ They came to trust," Goodall said.

And frankly, to this day, every time I think of that meeting, I don't feel the rational part of my brain responding. Nope. I feel the lizard part of my brain, going into overdrive. Stress, anger, high heart rate, that sort of thing. The opposite of clear thinking. So the only thing I can say clearly now that I learned from that day is that trust is a strong bond. But when broken, it is very hard to mend. Now take my one pitiful example and scale it way up, because trust is also the bond that holds entire human societies together, including ours here in the United States. That bond, though, is straining to hold. And in some areas of American life, it's breaking or already broken. Take, for example, public trust in government.

Pew Research has been polling Americans since 1960 on this question, and they find that as of May 2020, barely 20% of Americans say they trust the government to do what is right most of the time. In 1964, that number was at 77%. It began falling during the Johnson and Nixon administrations, recovered a little during the Clinton administration, but has never, ever come close to that almost unimaginable high watermark of the 1960s. Gallup has been asking a similar question. They have been polling Americans' trust in 16 different institutions, everything from the military to public schools, tech companies, the media and every branch of government. And they too find that trust is plummeting. Barely 7% of Americans say they trust Congress. 23% say the trust in the institution of their presidency is high. And by the way, that's in the institution of the presidency, not just the person occupying the office.

28% say they trust public schools. In fact, the only two institutions that earned more than a 50% trust rate? The military and small business. And by the way, in every single one of those polls, the decline in trust is similar, regardless of the respondents' political affiliation. So it doesn't matter what party you belong to, what your values are, or what you believe. In 2022, you trust almost every American institution far less than your parents or grandparents did. Well, we've been thinking a lot about what this means for this nation, for its present and its future. And more fundamentally, we want to understand in the most elemental way possible that bond that holds us together. We want to understand the concept of trust.

So we're going to spend all this week bringing you a special series that we're calling "Essential trust." And we start today with a question that's as big as it is simple. Is trust uniquely human? Or is it something that's intrinsic to every cooperative and social species across the animal kingdom? And if so, what can we learn from them?

Now, if there's anyone who's formed what looks like a trusting bond with animals, it's famed chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall. But that trust didn't come easy in her years of studying chimpanzees in Africa. Goodall was actually attacked several times, including a near-death experience. Once ... a chimp she'd named Frodo grabbed her and dragged her down.

JANE GOODALL: Stamped on me. It hurt. Bashed my head onto a rock and it was bleeding. And then he ... went away and I thought, Oh, well, I've survived. And then he came back and did it again. And then he pushed me over the edge. And if there hadn't been some little bushes growing there, I wouldn't be here now, because it was a way big drop.

CHAKRABARTI: Goodall was willing to endure such experiences because she wanted to learn up close about the relationships between chimpanzees, themselves. But as she explained to CBS's 60 Minutes in 2010, she also believes that studying chimps had the benefit of revealing a lot about human nature.

GOODALL: We're part of the animal kingdom, not separated from it. We could have a blood transfusion from a chimp. If you match the blood group, you really could. And the other way around, too. People say to me, thank you for giving them characters and personalities. I didn't give them anything. I merely translated them for people.

CHAKRABARTI: And what Jane Goodall saw in the jungle, she says, was a mirror to human society.

GOODALL: It was obvious watching them that they could be happy and sad. And then the communication signals. Kissing, embracing, holding hands, patting on the back, shaking the fist, swaggering, throwing rocks. All of these things done in the same context we do them.

CHAKRABARTI: Is it the same context? And specifically about trust. Do animals experience and demonstrate trust in the same way that humans do? Well, joining us now is Jan Engelmann, assistant professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. And his work seeks to answer this question, How are human skills and motivations for cooperation similar or different from those of our closest living relatives, the chimpanzees? Professor Engelmann, welcome to On Point.

JAN ENGELMANN: Hi Meghna. Thanks so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So do chimps demonstrate what we as humans would recognize as trust?

ENGELMANN: I would say that depends on the kind of trust that you're talking about. So there are different forms of trust. There's the kind of trust that you have maybe in your close friend who you have known for many decades. And I think that kind of trust chimpanzees also show. But if you talk about the kind of more institutional trust that you referred to at the beginning of the show, trust in government, trust in schools, trust in banks and so on. I don't think chimpanzees show that kind of trust.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, one would argue that they don't have those kinds of institutions, but maybe trust between troops of chimpanzees, which I'll come back to in a second here. But let's talk about this in detail. Take us inside the social dynamics of a group of chimpanzees. How do they demonstrate to each other what we would recognize as that sort of, let me call it intra-familial trust?

ENGELMANN: Well, they engage in many high risk cooperative activities together. So, for example, they engage in border patrols as a group, where they really have to trust each other, that they don't run away, for example, when they encounter a neighboring group. They share food. When one chimpanzee has found some food, they might share it with another chimpanzee. And, you know, at a later point, the second chimpanzee might reciprocate. And also in their fights for dominance, they have to trust each other because often they fight as an ally for dominance. They don't fight on their own.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. And they live in groups of what? I mean, how large is a typical chimpanzee troop?

ENGELMANN: So I would say the typical chimpanzee group is about 40 to 50 individuals. The biggest group that has ever been observed lives in Ngogo, which is in Uganda, in Eastern Africa. And that group has 150 individuals.

CHAKRABARTI: So that's that's quite large. And even the 40 to 50 individuals, that doesn't seem to be like a very easy number in which to form trusting bonds between all members of of the troop.

ENGELMANN: That's 100% correct. And that's actually what chimpanzees spend most of their waking hours doing is investing, and managing and repairing relationships. By grooming, by sharing food, by engaging in other kinds of social activities.