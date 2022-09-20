This rebroadcast originally aired on September 20, 2022.

Sociologist Carolyn Chen studied Silicon Valley and discovered that tech firm culture had become a kind of religion.

"The workplace was the last meaningful institution standing," she says. "It was an institution that offered the best means for meaning, identity, belonging and purpose."

In return for their workers’ devotion, companies take care of their every need.

"It's very easy to drink the Kool-Aid, as it were," Jessica Dai says. "It's very easy to be sucked into, Oh, just do all of the things that have been planned out for you."

Today, On Point: What happens when work is like a religion, and the workplace the only community?

"The flip side of that is public brokenness, where you have people withdrawing from the political system, disengagement from the public. That is a public problem," Chen adds.

Guests

Carolyn Chen, sociologist and a professor of ethnic studies at UC Berkeley. Author of Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley. (@WorkPrayCode)

Lauren Padron, student at Florida International University. She works as a mechanical engineer doing environmental work.

Also Featured

Kevin Chu, software engineer who has worked at tech startups and a hedge fund.

Transcript:

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: I want to bring Lauren Padron into the conversation. She is a mechanical engineer and also a student at Florida International University. And she joins us from Miami. Lauren, welcome to On Point.

LAUREN PADRON: Hi. Thank you so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, you had called us as well and left a really fascinating message about your view of finding connection and transcendence in work. And I wanted to bring you on live in the conversation, specifically because you're also an engineer.

And a lot of the folks we're talking about on the other coast in Silicon Valley are engineers as well. So as a mechanical engineer, Lauren, how do you find purpose or meaning in your work?

PADRON: Hi. Yes. So my work includes field work out in the Everglades. I do active dives for surveying, essentially, our resources. I also do technical work in terms of understanding our wastewater and how we are disposing this water and how it's going back to the fish, and back to the anglers that work out there and back to the community.

So I also work in a nanoplastics lab. I just started that project. And I hope to give back to my community by creating more devices that are able to solve these issues. And I guess I'm a little bit of an outlier because I was raised atheist.