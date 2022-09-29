Mexico is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist. This year alone, fifteen reporters have been murdered.

They face threats not only from drug cartels, but from their own government.

"Please behave yourself, I beg of you. Difficult times are coming," former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, said. "We’re going to shake the tree, and a lot of bad apples are going to fall out."

In 2012, Regina Martinez was one of those so-called bad apples.

Now a fellow journalist is revealing the tangled web that led to her death, and that keeps journalists in Mexico living in fear.

"That's why she was so dangerous, it was because she was bucking a system. And as more and more journalists started bucking the system, they have found themselves in a lot of danger," Katherine Corcoran says.

Today, On Point: The danger of being a journalist in Mexico.

Guests

Katherine Corcoran, independent journalist who served as the Associated Press bureau chief in Mexico City from 2010 to 2016. Author of In the Mouth of the Wolf, out on October 18th.

Also Featured

Jorge Carrasco, editor of Proceso, the magazine Regina Martinez was working for when she was murdered.