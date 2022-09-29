On Point
The danger of being a journalist in Mexico47:09
September 29, 2022
Journalists and supporters protest the murders of their colleagues Lourdes Maldonado and Margarito Martinez, in front of the federal prosecutors building in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on January 25, 2022. - So far in 2022 in Mexico three journalists have been murdered- Lourdes Maldonado, Margarito Martínez, and Jose Luis Gamboa. Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries to practice journalism. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Mexico is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist. This year alone, fifteen reporters have been murdered.

They face threats not only from drug cartels, but from their own government.

"Please behave yourself, I beg of you. Difficult times are coming," former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, said. "We’re going to shake the tree, and a lot of bad apples are going to fall out."

In 2012, Regina Martinez was one of those so-called bad apples.

Now a fellow journalist is revealing the tangled web that led to her death, and that keeps journalists in Mexico living in fear.

"That's why she was so dangerous, it was because she was bucking a system. And as more and more journalists started bucking the system, they have found themselves in a lot of danger," Katherine Corcoran says.

Today, On Point: The danger of being a journalist in Mexico.

Guests

Katherine Corcoran, independent journalist who served as the Associated Press bureau chief in Mexico City from 2010 to 2016. Author of In the Mouth of the Wolf, out on October 18th.

Also Featured

Jorge Carrasco, editor of Proceso, the magazine Regina Martinez was working for when she was murdered.

This program aired on September 29, 2022.

