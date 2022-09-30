In Texas, large social media platforms may soon lose the right to moderate their own content.

“It does make exceptions for harassment, for violence, censorship that is permitted under federal law Section 230 which is its own thing," law professor Alan Rozenshtein says.

"But even reading those broadly ... Do we want to have platforms in which Neo-Nazis are always permitted, by law, to say their stuff?”

Today, On Point: NetChoice v. Paxton – and how a Texas law could impact First Amendment rights and content moderation online.

Guests

Alan Rozenshtein, associate professor of law at the University of Minnesota Law School. Senior editor at Lawfare. Co-host of the Rational Security podcast. (@ARozenshtein)

Julie Owono, executive director at Internet Sans Frontières (Internet Without Borders) and the Content Policy and Society Lab at Stanford. Inaugural member of the Facebook Oversight Board. Affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard. (@JulieOwono)

