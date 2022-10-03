On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Fresh Air
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Fresh Air
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Iran's women in revolt47:03
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 03, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. - Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital when she was detained on September 13 by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. She was declared dead on September 16 by state television after having spent three days in a coma. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. - Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital when she was detained on September 13 by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. She was declared dead on September 16 by state television after having spent three days in a coma. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

For weeks, Iranians have been taking to the streets to protest the rule of their Islamic regime. And women have taken the lead.

Protests began after a 22 year-old by the name of Mahsa Amini died in police custody. She had been accused of improperly wearing a hijab.

"Women have been telling the police — the morality police — it's none of your business, I don't wanna cover my hair," Masih Alinejad says.

But it’s now about much more than that.

Today, On Point: How far will Iran’s protests go?

Guests

Haleh Esfendiari, director emerita of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Roya Hakakian, writer and poet. Her latest book is A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious. (@RoyaTheWriter)

Related:

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Fresh Air
/00:00
Close