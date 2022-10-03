For weeks, Iranians have been taking to the streets to protest the rule of their Islamic regime. And women have taken the lead.

Protests began after a 22 year-old by the name of Mahsa Amini died in police custody. She had been accused of improperly wearing a hijab.

"Women have been telling the police — the morality police — it's none of your business, I don't wanna cover my hair," Masih Alinejad says.

But it’s now about much more than that.

Today, On Point: How far will Iran’s protests go?

Guests

Haleh Esfendiari, director emerita of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Roya Hakakian, writer and poet. Her latest book is A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious. (@RoyaTheWriter)