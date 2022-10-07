The Supreme Court’s new term started with a new justice.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made an impact on oral arguments this week.

“Her presence on the bench really has sort of changed the tone on the bench," Amy Howe says.

But with a conservative super majority will her questions make any difference on how the court rules in major cases?

“She may be looking at spending an indefinite amount of time on the losing end of a 6-3 conservative court," Howe adds.

Today, On Point: What we learned from the Supreme Court’s first week back in session.

Guests

Amy Howe, Supreme Court reporter for SCOTUS Blog and her blog “Howe on the Court." (@AHoweBlogger)

Carolyn Shapiro, founder and co-director of Chicago-Kent School of Law's Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States. (@cshaplaw)

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law. Author of 14 books, including Presumed Guilty and The Religion Clauses.