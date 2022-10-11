Housing costs too much in many American cities. But in LA, one developer says he's got a solution.

"We've been able to build high quality, affordable housing for $250,000 per unit," Martin Muoto, founder of SoLa Impact, says. "Which is roughly half of what many traditional housing developers, particularly those using government funding, have been able to do."

How does he do it?

"Using private capital and free market forces, you're really able to bring innovation to the process," Muoto says.

And he claims, no gentrification.

"We've been able to keep residents successfully housed, many of whom have been formerly homeless," he adds.

Today, On Point: Building affordable housing affordably.

Guests

Martin Muoto, founder and CEO of SoLa Impact, which works with investors to build affordable housing at lower cost without public funding.

Mike Loftin, non-resident fellow at the Urban Institute. CEO of Homewise, a non-profit which builds affordable single-family homes.

Also Featured

Chaka Pruitt, SoLa tenant, mother and grandmother.

Wilnet Robinson, SoLa tenant, retiree and grandmother.