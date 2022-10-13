Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

“I’m Fana Haile-Selassie. I’m 23 and I will be voting.”

Fana is a deeply engaged voter, but she's uncommon among young Americans.

More common, are folks like Jarrett Wesley:

“Until I see more emphasis placed on the issues that affect everyone, I don't really intend on voting.”

In fact, a new NPR poll found just 14% young Americans plan to vote in the midterms.

“I feel like the things that matter most to me don't seem to matter at all to politicians for some reason or another. I don't know if it has to do with who funds their campaigns," Wesley says.

You know that Winston Churchill quote about democracy being the worst form of government, except for all the others? Well, Churchill said more than that. He said:

"Public opinion [should be] expressed by all constitutional means, should shape the actions of ministers who are their servants and not their masters."

Today, On Point: If young people right now think the country is moving in the wrong direction ... why aren't they voting?

Guests

Fana Haile-Selassie, 23-year-old Georgetown graduate student. Voting in the midterms.

Tinisee Buckman, 33-year-old makeup artist. Not planning to vote in the midterms.

Troy Simpson, 30-years-old navy Veteran. Does not plan to vote.