In the likely final hearing of the January 6th House Committee, the members laid out their key findings – detail after detail.

"The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January 6th was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed," committee vice chair Liz Cheney said. "None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it."

Cheney said Trump must be held accountable for the sake of our democracy.

"Why would Americans assume that our Constitution and our institutions in our republic are invulnerable to another attack? Why would we assume that those institutions will not falter next time?" she asked.

Today, On Point: With the hearings seemly over — What impact have they had on the American people — especially on Trump voters?

Guests

Eric Cortellessa, politics reporter at Time Magazine. (@EricCortellessa)

Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow in the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution.

Sarah Longwell, executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. Publisher of The Bulwark and host of the podcast “The Focus Group.” (@SarahLongwell25)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

