On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Here & Now
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

What we learned from the Jan. 6th committee's likely final public hearing47:18
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 14, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol vote unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol vote unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In the likely final hearing of the January 6th House Committee, the members laid out their key findings – detail after detail.

"The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January 6th was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed," committee vice chair Liz Cheney said. "None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it."

Cheney said Trump must be held accountable for the sake of our democracy.

"Why would Americans assume that our Constitution and our institutions in our republic are invulnerable to another attack? Why would we assume that those institutions will not falter next time?" she asked.

Today, On Point: With the hearings seemly over — What impact have they had on the American people — especially on Trump voters?

Guests

Eric Cortellessa, politics reporter at Time Magazine. (@EricCortellessa)

Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow in the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution.

Sarah Longwell, executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. Publisher of The Bulwark and host of the podcast “The Focus Group.” (@SarahLongwell25)

Jack BeattyOn Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Related Reading

TIME: "January 6th Committee Votes to Subpoena Former President Donald Trump" — "In a move that marks a turning point in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, the panel voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump over his role in the Capitol attack."

This program aired on October 13, 2022.

Related:

Paige Sutherland Twitter Producer, On Point
Paige Sutherland is a producer for On Point.

More…

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Here & Now
/00:00
Close