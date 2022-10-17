Latino voters tend to vote Democratic.

But, it's a folly to presume that a group that represents 20% of the U.S. population is any one thing ... and Latino voters are not a political monolith.

"Latinos are the sleeping giant in this country. And yes, 70% of them still consider themselves Democrats," Rick Sanchez says. "But their vote is still somewhat up for grabs."

Many Latinos don’t feel completely comfortable with either party.

"They haven't really bought into that because of the offensive nature of the Republican message," Sanchez adds. "Democrats, on the other hand, have essentially never really understood Latinos and Latinos feel like Democrats take them for granted."

Today, On Point: We talk to Latino voters.

Guests

Rick Sanchez, CEO of Agua Media, a podcast production company. Host of Rick Sanchez News. Former host of CNN’s Rick’s List. Former correspondent and anchor at Univision, Fox and NBC.

Veronica Lopez, vice president at Zapata National Bank. She is Mexican-American and votes Democrat.

Iris Ramos-Jones, real estate agent. Born in Ecuador, she became a U.S. citizen in 2019. She’s a registered Republican.

Doni Curkendall, executive at a startup developing alternative protein as a food source. She is Mexican-American and votes Democrat.

Also Featured

Vicente Gonzalez, Democratic congressman for Texas’s 15th District. Decause of redistricting, he is now running for the 34th district. (@RepGonzalez)

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Latino-Americans comprise 20% of this country's population. That's one in five and up from just 5% of the population in 1970. One of our guests today calls Latinos, quote, the sleeping giant of the U.S. electorate. And well, now come the midterms. So let's hear how that sleeping giant might have an impact on the 2022 elections. I'm joined by a roundtable of Latino American voters. And Veronica Lopez is one of them. She joins us from Zapata, Texas. She's vice president at the National Bank. Veronica, welcome to On Point.

VERONICA LOPEZ: Hello. Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: It's wonderful to have you. Also with us today from Las Vegas is Iris Ramos-Jones. She works in Vegas as a real estate agent. Iris, welcome to you.

IRIS RAMOS-JONES: Hi. Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: And with us from Sacramento, California, Doni Curkendall joins us. She's an executive at a startup developing fungi based alternative proteins. Doni, welcome to On Point.

DONI CURKENDALL: Hi Meghna. Thanks so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: I'm really delighted that all of you could join us today and I would actually just like to start by getting to know you a little bit more. And I'll ask all of you the same set of questions. So, tell us a little bit about yourself, maybe about what you do, and sort of the values that you bring with you when you decide who and what to vote for in any election. So, Veronica, let me start with you. Go ahead.

LOPEZ: Hello. Well, I am a vice president at a bank, and I do have a college degree. And my bachelor's is in accounting. And I have two kids. And I'm married. My three kids are actually public servant's, I guess you would say. They are a teacher, a deputy, and my college daughter is starting for nursing. But what I look for when I'm voting is basically, I really identify with the Democratic Party. Because they are really the party that I always feel is working, is looking out for the working class. I feel that they are the party of empathy. And since I was a first-generation college graduate, I really feel that the Democratic Party kind of put that foundation up for me to attain a college degree and move my own family ahead.

I have two college graduates, but my third one is in college right now. So I really feel that that foundation is what gave me the ability to give my own kids a steppingstone as well, so they can engage in the American dream. ... I live on the border. But I always come back with saying that the border crossed us, I did not cross the border, and neither did my ancestors. So I've been here for quite a while. But nonetheless, my hometown is a poor hometown. We are fifth in Texas as far as the poverty line, of income below the poverty line. So while we are a majority Democratic county, the Texas legislature is, of course, Republican. So I do feel we've been left behind.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, left behind. Okay. So I'm going to come back to that, Veronica, in just a couple of minutes here. But Iris, can I move to you? I'd love to hear similar that your story and the values that that you bring with you as you decide who to vote for.

RAMOS-JONES: Absolutely. Good morning. I am a first generation American. I am from Ecuador, a very tiny country in South America that is being destroyed right now for the socialism policies. I am a real estate professional. I came here legally nine years ago. I became a citizen in 2019. I grew up in a family that is faith oriented. With values that are making me vote right now as a Republican, because I believe in faith. I believe in working hard. I believe in free market. I believe in life. And I have an amazing nine-year-old kid.

And as I say, I work in real estate and my business is right now suffering the consequences of these policies the Democratic Party is implementing right now with interest rates. I do belief in the American dream. I am the American dream. I live the life I have. I am very grateful for it, for this country to have given me nothing but opportunities and I try every day to give back. To everything that I have received from this country.

CHAKRABARTI: So it is I completely agree with you about your life being evidence of the American dream. Veronica. You too, as well, with you and your family. I think that's one of the I will never give up on the United States because we can have the American dream. One of the aspects of it is that it leads to people being able to express themselves in whichever way they want.

And so, again, I will get to more of that later. I have a terrible habit of taking the conversation in different directions. But I want to stick with the plan here, Doni. Same thing I would love to hear from you. Tell me a little bit about yourself. You know, any part of your life that you think is important to hear. And then that same question of the values that help you figure out how you want to approach voting.

CURKENDALL: Yes. I'm 34 years old. I was born in Mexico City and I immigrated to the U.S. at the age of seven. I have voted in every election since I became eligible, and I'm extremely grateful to live in a country where I can vote and speak freely. I've lived in both swing states and non-swing states, and I've been at very different ends of the economic spectrum. In my career, I started out working at a geriatric center where I cleaned people who had soiled themselves. And now I'm an executive at a really cool, innovative food company.

And what I was concerned about earlier in my life was the same thing as I'm concerned about now, and that is climate change. And I'm not talking about what could happen in the distant future. I'm actually talking about the extreme weather we're seeing right now from droughts, wildfires, hurricanes, floods. So climate change for me is the biggest, most important issue that will influence how I'm voting in the upcoming election and all elections in the future.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, so, you know, we have fashioned this roundtable, this discussion with the three of you through the framing of Latino Americans. It's kind of like how we have to do it in the media. We've got to put some kind of box around people. And I'm sorry that we do that. But I'm wondering, and just I'd love to hear again briefly from all three of you, maybe this might even be like a yes, no, maybe kind of question when it comes to how you vote. I'm not sure I heard from any of you, that identity quote-unquote as being a Latino-American was a factor in how you vote. Is that right or did I miss mishear you?

CURKENDALL: In my experience, in my everyday life, the future of the planet is something that both my Latino and non-Latino friends are concerned about. So whether Democrat or Republican, Latinos aren't really that different from others. We care about our families. We care about being healthy. We want to be able to go to work and travel. So, you know, for me personally, I love being outside. I'm lucky enough to be close to the Sierra Nevada mountains and Tahoe. But because of the wildfires, it means that sometimes I can't go hiking. I can't go backpacking, you know, because my backyard is on fire.

The lakes where I go kayaking with my family and my friends are drying up or they're extremely low. My brother has to move away from my family because the smoke every summer aggravates his asthma. So even beyond my own daily life, I honestly wonder, are we even going to continue to have a livable place, you know, without water here in California, there's no agriculture. With our agriculture, we're going to have no jobs and no food. So drought will cause this place to be uninhabitable. And I think that we should all be concerned.

CHAKRABARTI: So, Iris, same thing to you. How does being a Latino-American factor in to how you think about voting?

RAMOS-JONES: Absolutely. As I say, I come from the country that is being destroyed from the left policies. And absolutely that definitely affects the way that I vote here. I have, as I say, am first generation immigrant and the only one of my family in this in this country, and my family suffer the consequences. And not only my family, I suffer the consequences, too, because I help everybody in my family back in Ecuador.

So definitely these policies affecting my country are very similar to the ones that we're seeing here. And ... I absolutely love this country. I hope that we don't get to that point, too, because I haven't been able to go back to my country for the past four years because especially my grandma is the one to keep telling me, do not come because how crime is right now. And it's just something else right now. And that is the reason why I do vote Republican, I don't want the same things, you know, happening in my country to happen here.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. Veronica, the reason why I'm asking all three of you this question is because, you know, we put we do put labels on people, but in a sense, we do it for simplicity's sake. But it's a completely unfair thing to do, especially with, you know, a group of Americans who are 20% of the country. So I'm just curious, like, do you see your Latino heritage as being a factor in and how you look at the values that you have today and how you want to express those in at the ballot box?

LOPEZ: I absolutely do. The Latino community, it is actually very conservative and it's actually very religious. And I do think that our values reflect that, but ... I feel the Democratic Party does reflect our values. Because they always go above and beyond to help minorities, help the disadvantaged. They always try to reach out and try to ... live a better life. I do feel that my life experience has really taken the Democratic help. And I do believe that that is why they carry my vote. I mean, I do vote Democrat for that reason.

CHAKRABARTI: I want to bring Rick Sanchez into the program now. He's CEO of Agua Media, a podcast production company. Rick Sanchez, warm welcome to you.

RICK SANCHEZ: Same to you. Thanks so much.

CHAKRABARTI: You've been listening to Veronica, Iris and Doni. I'm just wondering, first of all, tell us what you hear in their stories and their approaches that can help us understand this broader, massive 20% of the population here in the United States.

SANCHEZ: That we are a sleeping giant, and that neither party has poked the giant to wake that giant up. And they don't, because they don't understand Latinos in the United States. And one party, the Republican Party. Iris, I'm sure, is very familiar with Fox News. Because she sounds like she watches it a lot, goes on the air constantly and says the people crossing the border from Latin American countries are some pretty horrible things. Everything from, you know, if we allow them in, they'll rape your daughter and they're carrying diseases, etc.

So while Iris is absolutely right, most Latinos agree more with Republican principles. Republicans, the people who speak for the party, have said some pretty horrible things about Latinos, which make us kind of feel bad. It hurts our feelings. The Democrats, on the other hand, Nancy Pelosi last week was asked a question about immigrants and she said that Florida governors shouldn't ship them to New Hampshire or pardon me, Massachusetts, because, after all, they can help the farmers pick their crops. Really, Nancy? Really. What Nancy is saying with that is that she thinks that most Latinos ... we come here, the only skill level we have is picking fruit.

SANCHEZ: ... They all they all sound like really smart, adept human beings. And it's great to have this conversation with them. But my point is, Rick Sanchez News as a podcast to talk about the truths about Latinos that neither party is talking about. Look, I mean, a little bit of my own personal story. Yes. After working at CNN and FOX News and NBC and Univision, I decided that somebody has to tell our truth, because nobody does.

So I can't rely on Fox News or CNN or anybody else. I think NPR is the closest to it as far as actually delivering information. Look, I own a $4.4 billion company. I don't have to do this. I can spend time on a yacht. This is important for us to tell people. Latinos are now the fifth largest economy in the world. We're only behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany. We just passed France, Brazil and Great Britain.

That means we are a power force in this country. The Democrats treat us like we're just an other. People of color, whatever the heck that means, which I've never understood. Why we're suddenly using color to define people. And as I said, Republicans are foolishly not embracing us as they should, because if they did, they would find that Latinos are very beholden to their principal.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, I think you're exactly right about the extreme caricatures. That the parties apply to a very diverse group of Americans here. But tell me a little bit more, Rick, when you say neither party do not understand Latino Americans, what is it that they don't understand?

SANCHEZ: Oh, my goodness. Well, here, let me just give you numbers. I mean, maybe that's the best way to do this. 95% of Latinos under the age of 41 speak English. Most people think we don't. 11% of Latinos, if you were to look at the common age of Latinos in the United States. It's 11. The common age of a white European non-Latino is 58. It means we're by far the youngest cohort in the United States. We are practically 20% of the population of the United States. When it comes to media representation, when it comes to Hollywood, we're less than 3% of roles, cast, anchors, etc.

80% of Latinos in the United States are U.S. citizens. Oh, and by the way, Latinos were here before the Pilgrims landed, because the first Thanksgiving was celebrated in Saint Augustine, Florida. 60 years before the Pilgrims had their Thanksgiving. So there's this rich, unbelievable cultural history about Latinos as Americans. Latinos are the fiber of this country. And right now, we happen to be the economic engine of this country. That's the data that we need to celebrate and work around. But you don't hear Nancy Pelosi say that because she doesn't know it, frankly, probably. And you certainly don't hear enough Republicans saying it. So, you know, what is that expression, Meghna? A vex on all your houses.

CHAKRABARTI: A pox on all your houses.

SANCHEZ: A pox on all your houses. We need to understand that we really are underrepresented for the power that we are in, the size that we are, and that we are a real force to be reckoned with. And maybe we need to tell both parties, you know, to heck with you both, you know?

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Well, so here's what I'd like to do, Rick. You know, it occurs to me that while I think I do a semi pretty decent job at hosting the kind of conversation that you're talking about, that doesn't happen often enough. Maybe we can give On Point listeners here a little bit more of that. So if you don't mind, what I'd love and Veronica, Iris and Doni, if you don't mind, I'd actually love Rick to just kind of talk with you guys for a few minutes.

So that I can listen and learn from the kinds of questions that the rest of us should be thinking about and asking, when we think about Latino Americans. So for a few minutes at least, Rick, I'm kind of handing you the host mantle here. Because, really, you're making some very, very important points. And I'm thinking maybe I don't have the best questions teed up to help us understand more, you know, the sleeping giant, as you put it. So I'd love to hear you talk with them.

SANCHEZ: Well, I think to a certain extent, it's about silos. And we as Americans are siloed right now. And so we're Latinos. And I hear in Veronica's voice that she has a tendency to want to adhere to some of the Democratic Party principles. And I guess maybe, and Iris is the opposite. Veronica, if I could start with you. Do you feel like Nancy Pelosi and AOC and whoever else you associate with the Democratic Party, do you feel that they're working on behalf of Latinos earnestly, or that they see us just like another subgroup, as in African-Americans, Asian-Americans, gay Americans? Like we're all out there in that bunch.

LOPEZ: Well, I do think that if you take it to Washington, I do think every congressman thinks of us as a subset. But I do think that we have representation here. ... I do think that on a broad spectrum, they do kind of want to paint us a certain type of way, which we are not. Like I said before, we are very conservative. We don't always swing to the left on the pendulum.

So we are a mix of conservative values and liberal values. But I do think that they can do a better job. Certainly, that comment that she made, that Nancy made, was not appropriate. And it does make it seem like we're not important. Even though we are different from the new immigrants that, you know, were taken over there. But I think that she's kind of putting us in that same category.

SANCHEZ: Final quick question to you. Does it bother you when we're lumped into this people of color thing, they have all these labels for us, we're now apparently Latinx. I don't know what that means. I don't know who decided to make us Latinx. I don't like it. I like being a Latina or a Latino, which is what we are, which is what our grandparents and our descendants were. But anyway, that's my opinion.

The tendency is, especially among Democrats, to lump us into this people of color thing. So we end up with two people in the United States, white people and all the rest, who are people of color. I kind of have a problem with that. Do you?

LOPEZ: Sometimes I do and sometimes I don't. It just depends on the situation. Where I live, we are, you know, 93% Hispanic. We don't see a diverse community. So it doesn't really bother me, just because I do feel like I am a majority in my area. So it doesn't bother me at all.

SANCHEZ: Okay. And Iris, I'm curious. Well, you sound like somebody who has from time to time, I'm sure, taken in conservative media from your own messaging. Does it bother you when you hear some of the messaging that comes out of some people, Fox News and other places, I don't know. But conservative media, where they say some pretty horrific things about the people crossing the border and what a coincidence.

They're always talking about the people crossing the southern border and never talking about the people crossing the northern border, even though all the terrorists who've come to the United States came through the northern border, not the southern border. You know, you've heard the comments, things like that. We are carrying diseases, that we come here to steal, that we're going to take everybody's jobs, that we're rapists, that kind of very over the top language from the right. Does that bother you when you hear that?

RAMOS-JONES: Well, first of all, let me correct you. Last time I did watch Fox News was right before the pandemic, because of the nature of my business, I made a conscious decision to not watch news in any shape or form, right when we hit the pandemic. It helped me to just keep working, keep just concentrated on what I was doing for me, for my business and for my family.

And I haven't watched Fox News, since 2020. What I have been living is every time I go to the grocery store, the prices are up. Every time I go to get gas, the prices are up. That is what is affecting me. So I would like to correct you. You are assuming that I do watch Fox News just because the message is different than what you guys are talking about.

And regarding to your question about immigration, I think it's a terrible message that we are sending out there and letting people believe that they can come here, and they hope the borders are open. My family, my brother and sister would like to come here, and they think that they can just come here and live and pursue the American dream in the same way that I had. And the reality is different. Once they are here, they are being sent to different states.

... We're giving false hopes to these people. What are they going to do when they come here? This is not a life they probably want. It's very hurtful to think the Democratic Party are just giving these people false hopes. And we have child sex trafficking going on in the borders. The people are suffering, coming across the border. Again, I just find what's happening on the border is horrific. What is the president, and everybody in the Congress, actually, what are they doing for these people? For those kids? Kids are being raped as we speak right now. What are we all doing to stop that?

SANCHEZ: So Latinos in the United States who are recent arrivals, have proven to have a record of working really hard. In fact, according to the labor statistics from the National Labor Institute, Latinos on average, whether they are documented or not, tend to work 42 hours a week, whereas the average non-Latino only works 33 hours a week. So they tend to be very, very industrious.

And every single study done in places like Texas have shown that it's a net gain. What undocumented immigrants bring to their states, because they pay down Social Security for the rest of us to the tune of $11 billion a year. So it sounds to me like you're saying that, generally speaking, most of the immigrants are not creating a positive environment, where the facts actually belie what you just said.

RAMOS-JONES: Well, I can say this based on my reality. As I say, I'm first generation American. I understand that people want a better life. Definitely. I understand that. I am here in this country because I also wanted a better life. But what I'm seeing, my perspective related to immigration might be a little bit different, you know, because just because we all come from Hispanic countries, that doesn't mean then our realities are equal. I understand, for example, Mexico, it's bordered with this country.

And that's not the case of my country. And not every country that's Hispanic have been suffering from communism, has been suffering from socialism. But that is my reality, as somebody that comes from the country that is being destroyed right now from left policies. So when you talk about the reality, then mainly I understand and I'm sorry if I am assuming this. But I understand that our brothers and sisters from the south border are suffering probably even more than Ecuadorians. So, it's totally different.

CHAKRABARTI: It also occurs to me, as I'm listening, that one thing that Iris is pinpointing is, yes, as you said, Rick, the net benefit of undocumented immigrants to the communities they join might be a net positive economically, but also their lack of documentation is probably something that businesses want to keep, because they can suppress wages that way. So like net positive economically, but is it a net positive for those communities and even those immigrants themselves? That's for another show. But that's just my observation of that fascinating back and forth you had with Iris. We'll be back in a moment. This is On Point.