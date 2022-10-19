On Point
On Point
Big money and big temptation in the world of online chess47:32
October 19, 2022
Chess set ready for players to compete during the 17th edition of the 'Carlos Manzur Simón In Memoriam' Speed Chess Tournament, which takes place at the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) in Merida. On Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Chess is 500 years old. But in the past two years, it’s become a totally different game.

Today, you don’t need to be a grandmaster to become a chess celebrity.

But with online success, comes big money.

And with money comes temptation ... such as what happened with American grandmaster Hans Niemann, who's been accused of cheating more than 100 times.

"It hasn't happened before at this scale. There've been cheating scandals, but not like this," chess grandmaster Ken Rogoff says.

Today, On Point: Computers, cheating scandals and chess.

Guests

Danny Rensch, chief chess officer of Chess.com, the world’s most popular online chess platform. Co-author of Chess.com’s 72-page report, which accused grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating in online games. (@DanielRensch)

Levy Rozman, chess international master. Full-time commentator and content creator under the name GothamChess. (@GothamChess)

Anna Cramling, one of the most popular chess players on the streaming platform Twitch. (@AnnaCramling)

Also Featured

Aishwarya Kumar, features writer for ESPN.com. (@kumaraishwarya)

Related Reading

ESPN: "Inside the chess cheating scandal and the fight for the soul of the game" — "It's 12:56 p.m. in the chess capital of America, four minutes before the start of the U.S. Chess Championship at the Saint Louis Chess Club. In the past half hour, most of the 13 other Americans competing in the championships arrived, some with coffee in hand, others with bags of fruit, and were escorted to the tournament hall."

This program aired on October 19, 2022.

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

