Chess is 500 years old. But in the past two years, it’s become a totally different game.

Today, you don’t need to be a grandmaster to become a chess celebrity.

But with online success, comes big money.

And with money comes temptation ... such as what happened with American grandmaster Hans Niemann, who's been accused of cheating more than 100 times.

"It hasn't happened before at this scale. There've been cheating scandals, but not like this," chess grandmaster Ken Rogoff says.

Today, On Point: Computers, cheating scandals and chess.

Guests

Danny Rensch, chief chess officer of Chess.com, the world’s most popular online chess platform. Co-author of Chess.com’s 72-page report, which accused grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating in online games. (@DanielRensch)

Levy Rozman, chess international master. Full-time commentator and content creator under the name GothamChess. (@GothamChess)

Anna Cramling, one of the most popular chess players on the streaming platform Twitch. (@AnnaCramling)

Also Featured

Aishwarya Kumar, features writer for ESPN.com. (@kumaraishwarya)

Related Reading

