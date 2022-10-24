Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

More than a million Black Americans fought for the United States in World War II.

They fought for a double victory: over fascism and over racism.

But their fight would continue long after the war ended:

"Should I sacrifice my life to live half American? Is the America I know worth defending?"

Today, On Point: World War II from a Black perspective.

Guests

Matthew Delmont, professor of history at Dartmouth College. Author of Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad. (@mattdelmont)