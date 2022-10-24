On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Fresh Air
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Fresh Air
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

In 'Half American,' historian Matthew Delmont tells the story of World War II from the Black perspective46:50
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 24, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
World War II; troops in Italy, 1944. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
World War II; troops in Italy, 1944. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here

More than a million Black Americans fought for the United States in World War II.

They fought for a double victory: over fascism and over racism.

But their fight would continue long after the war ended:

"Should I sacrifice my life to live half American? Is the America I know worth defending?"

Today, On Point: World War II from a Black perspective.

Guests

Matthew Delmont, professor of history at Dartmouth College. Author of Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad. (@mattdelmont)

This program aired on October 24, 2022.

Related:

Kimberly Atkins Stohr Twitter Guest Host, On Point
Kimberly Atkins is a senior opinion writer and columnist for Boston Globe Opinion. She's also a frequent guest host for On Point. She formerly was a senior news correspondent for WBUR.

More…

John Ringer Freelance Producer, On Point
John Ringer is a freelance producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Fresh Air
/00:00
Close