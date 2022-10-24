Advertisement
In 'Half American,' historian Matthew Delmont tells the story of World War II from the Black perspectivePlay
Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.
More than a million Black Americans fought for the United States in World War II.
They fought for a double victory: over fascism and over racism.
But their fight would continue long after the war ended:
"Should I sacrifice my life to live half American? Is the America I know worth defending?"
Today, On Point: World War II from a Black perspective.
Guests
Matthew Delmont, professor of history at Dartmouth College. Author of Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad. (@mattdelmont)
This program aired on October 24, 2022.