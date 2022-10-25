Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago, seemingly unprepared for the fight Ukraine would put up.

Scholar Timothy Snyder answers the question: How will the war in Ukraine end?

“There's no question whether we should stop fighting or not or continue like nobody's asking that. We all know we will continue fighting," Julia Tymoshenko says.

Tymoshenko is a 23-year-old living in Kyiv, Ukraine. She wants the war in her country to end but she will only entertain one outcome:

“I know that there could be lots of outcomes of this," she says. "Some of them were scary and horrific, like the discussions about the nuclear use of the nuclear weapon. But for us, we only see those with Ukraine's victory.”

Dmitry Grigoriev left his home in Moscow to avoid fighting in Russia’s war.

“I don't see any reasons that it would end, you know, in a good way. And that I would really be able to, like, simply come back after the war ends," he says.

Today, On Point: Historian Timothy Snyder on how war ends in Ukraine.

Guests

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale. Author of several books, including "Our Malady" and "The Road to Unfreedom." (@TimothyDSnyder)

Also Featured

Julia Tymoshenko, Ukrainian woman living in Kyiv.

Dmitry Grigoriev, Russian man living in Georgia to avoid mobilization.

Related Reading

Thinking About newsletter: "How does the Russo-Ukrainian War end?" — "At first, no one could imagine