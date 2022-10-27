Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

For years, legal activists fought to free their client ... who was ... an elephant. They argued that Happy the Elephant is being imprisoned against her will in a New York Zoo.

Earlier this year, the state's highest court rejected that argument.

But the question is now out there — if corporations can have some personhood rights, why not animals, too?

With every passing year, scientists learn more about animals' complex cognitive and emotional lives.

“For example, chimpanzees, they console others who are distressed. So, if someone is screaming after a fight, others come over and embrace them and calm them down," Frans De Waal says.

And each new scientific discovery forces we humans to think about how we treat the rest of the animal kingdom.

"Based on what the science is telling us, based on the autonomy, the cognitive complexity, we need to change things," Elizabeth Stein says.

So, a growing number of activists have been seeking a legal change in humanity's relationship with animals.

Not just pushing to expand animal rights ... they've gone to court arguing that some animals should be granted personhood rights.

Today, On Point: A quixotic pursuit, or an essential reset in how humans think about our dominion over the natural world?

Guests

David Scheel, professor of marine biology at Alaska Pacific University.

Richard Cupp, professor of law at the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. Animal welfare advocate.

Also Featured

Elizabeth Stein, New York counsel and staff attorney at the Nonhuman Rights Project.