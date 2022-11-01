The Supreme Court set a precedent for affirmative action more than 40 years ago.

Now that precedent hangs in the balance as the court considers it again. What could be at risk?

At the University of Michigan, after the state banned affirmative action in its public universities in 2006:

“A 90% drop in the number of entering first year undergrads when it comes to Native Americans, and I thin ka 50% drop when it comes to African Americans," Michelle Adams says.

"I think what the university is saying is if you eliminate affirmative action nationwide, we’re going to see a lot of the same kinds of reaction.”

Today, On Point: The future of affirmative action.

Guests

Michelle Adams, professor at the University of Michigan Law School. Her research centers on race discrimination, school desegregation, affirmative action, and housing law.

Richard Kahlenberg, education policy researcher and writer with expertise in education, civil rights and equal opportunity.

Also Featured

Zachary Bleemer, assistant professor of economics at the Yale School of Management. Research associate of opportunity insights and the Center for Studies in Higher Education.