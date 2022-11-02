The reality of the drug trade in San Francisco

Advertisement
In the heart of San Francisco, in a neighborhood called The Tenderloin, an open-air drug market is thriving.
A block away, in City Hall, the mayor is demanding action.
But she and her city are up against a seemingly unstoppable force: fentanyl.
Today, On Point: How did San Francisco fall to the opioid epidemic? And what can it do to recover?
Guests
Randy Shaw, director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, a non-profit supportive housing provider. (@beyondchron)
Leighton Woodhouse, Bay Area freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the drug trade in the Tenderloin. (@lwoodhouse)
Sam Quinones, journalist. Author of Dreamland and The Least of Us. (@samquinones7)
This program aired on November 2, 2022.