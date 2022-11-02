On Point
The reality of the drug trade in San Francisco

November 02, 2022
At the intersection of Leavenworth and Golden Gate Streets people all walk to work and hang out in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco, California Wednesday January 26, 2022. Mayor London Breeds efforts to cleanup the Tenderloin neighborhood over the past two years has increased in effort with her recent State of Emergency. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
In the heart of San Francisco, in a neighborhood called The Tenderloin, an open-air drug market is thriving.

A block away, in City Hall, the mayor is demanding action.

But she and her city are up against a seemingly unstoppable force: fentanyl.

Today, On Point: How did San Francisco fall to the opioid epidemic? And what can it do to recover?

Guests

Randy Shaw, director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, a non-profit supportive housing provider. (@beyondchron)

Leighton Woodhouse, Bay Area freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the drug trade in the Tenderloin. (@lwoodhouse)

Sam Quinones, journalist. Author of Dreamland and The Least of Us. (@samquinones7)

This program aired on November 2, 2022.

