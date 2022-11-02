The reality of the drug trade in San Francisco

In the heart of San Francisco, in a neighborhood called The Tenderloin, an open-air drug market is thriving.

A block away, in City Hall, the mayor is demanding action.

But she and her city are up against a seemingly unstoppable force: fentanyl.

Today, On Point: How did San Francisco fall to the opioid epidemic? And what can it do to recover?

Guests

Randy Shaw, director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, a non-profit supportive housing provider. (@beyondchron)

Leighton Woodhouse, Bay Area freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the drug trade in the Tenderloin. (@lwoodhouse)

Sam Quinones, journalist. Author of Dreamland and The Least of Us. (@samquinones7)