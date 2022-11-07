On Point
On Point
The growing threat to ballot initiatives

November 07, 2022
A woman drops a ballot into a drop box, casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP)
A woman drops a ballot into a drop box, casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Important ballot measures are at play in the midterms.

In some states, voters are being asked to consider limiting their own right to put citizen-sponsored initiatives on future ballots.

“These are states where the Republicans are often in fairly dominant control, and the only way that progressive, liberal voters could actually institute policies is through a ballot measure," Louis Jacobson says.

Various state legislatures are also trying to reduce constituents' ability to make changes in their states.

"This is a part of an effort to restrict the ability of the people to make decisions on their lives," Chris Melody Fields Figueredo says.

Today, On Point: The growing threat to ballot initiatives.

Guests

Neil Volz, deputy director at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRCC). (@Volzie)

Chris Melody Fields Figueredo, executive director of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center (BISC), an organization which implements a national progressive strategy to analyze and support the ballot measure landscape. (@Fieldsy)

Josh Visnaw, project manager for VoteFlare, a voter-monitoring and empowerment tool at Harvard Kennedy School’s Public Interest Technology Lab.

