How to slow down and find some meaningful rest

Take a moment to ask yourself … Are you well rested?

In a world where we prioritize productivity, and even celebrate busyness, many of us not only don’t know how to rest; we also don’t take time to learn it.

Can we learn to practice meaningful rest?

Today, On Point: How to slow down and find some rest.

Guests

Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, physician and researcher. Author of Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity. (@DrDaltonSmith)

Quiz: What Type Of Rest Do You Need?

Related Reading

TED: "The 7 types of rest that every person needs" — "Have you ever tried to fix an ongoing lack of energy by getting more sleep — only to do so and still feel exhausted? If that’s you, here’s the secret: Sleep and rest are not the same thing, although many of us incorrectly confuse the two."