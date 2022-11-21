On Point
On Point
On Point
The inventory glut and what it means for your holiday shopping

November 21, 2022
Workers sort packages by zip code during a media tour of the Amazon AGS5 facility on October 27, 2022 in Appling, Georgia. Amazon, the leading United States retail e-commerce company is preparing for the busy winter holiday season and plans to hire hire 150,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time workers to fulfill orders. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Last year at this time, retailers had high demand, but stock was in short supply.

This year, that’s turned on its head.

“We’re in a situation where they’ve purchased so much to try to avoid any type of risk situation that now they have all this excessive inventory on their books," professor G. Tony Bell says.

So, what does that mean for consumers?

Today, On Point: The inventory glut — why retailers have warehouses of stuff that Americans aren’t buying.

Guests

G. Tony Bell, assistant professor of professional practice at Rutgers Business School.

Alla Valente, senior analyst at Forrester, a global market research company. (@AllaValente)

This program aired on November 21, 2022.

