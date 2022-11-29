Essential trust: The brain science of trust

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

What happens in your brain when you decide to trust someone?

“When people make decisions to trust, it’s kind of the same as when they make decisions to gamble," Jamil Zaki says.

"You see activities in the parts of the brain that are involved in its dopamine system that calculate on the fly, ‘Well, what does this gamble look like?’”

In episode two of our special series “Essential trust," neuroscientists explain how our brains process trust, and why it's worth the risk.

Today, On Point: The neuroscience of trust.

Guests

Jamil Zaki, associate professor of psychology at Stanford University. Director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab. Author of The War for Kindness. (@zakijam)

Oriel FeldmanHall, associate professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University. Director of the FeldmanHall Lab, which studies the neural basis of human social behavior. (@orielf)