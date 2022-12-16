On Point
Remarkable science: Living to 100 with Blue Zones author Dan Buettner

December 16, 2022
Armenistis village, Ikaria island, Aegean Sea, Greece, Europe. (Photo by: Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Armenistis village, Ikaria island, Aegean Sea, Greece, Europe. (Photo by: Giulio Andreini/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

This is the third installment of our podcast-only series Remarkable Science — conversations with scientists about their work, recorded in front of an audience at WBUR’s CitySpace venue in Boston. Listen to part I and II.

In this episode: Living to 100 with Blue Zones author Dan Buettner.

Journalist, author and National Geographic fellow Dan Buettner has spent more than a decade scouring the globe with a team of anthropologists, demographers and epidemiologists to understand what he calls Blue Zones — five places he has identified where people live the longest, healthiest lives.

Hear more about Buettner's work, and what he has uncovered about how 'Blue Zone' communities can live so long, below.

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

